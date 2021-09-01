Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $67.06

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. 1,723,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

