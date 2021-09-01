Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 4,858 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 323,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

