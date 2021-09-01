Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Volume Hits $45,990.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $45,990.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.75 or 0.07781013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $651.21 or 0.01339513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00372100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00140802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00620364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00378767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00352551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.