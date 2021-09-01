AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Up 26.7% in August

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.21. 626,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

