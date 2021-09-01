LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 117,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,628. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

