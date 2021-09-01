Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 5,869 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $477.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

