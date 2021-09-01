Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Lessened by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.27. 111,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,572. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $197.58 and a twelve month high of $285.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.90.

