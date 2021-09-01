Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 727 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,195,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

