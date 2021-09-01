EOS Force (EOSC) One Day Volume Tops $172,152.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and $172,152.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00088186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.00363454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

