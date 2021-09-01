Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT at $33.83

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WesBanco by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in WesBanco by 98,927.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 86.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. 246,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

