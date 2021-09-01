Terra 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.01 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Terra has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $31.48 or 0.00064902 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $12.64 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 995,511,159 coins and its circulating supply is 401,425,235 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

