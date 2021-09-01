1,396,532 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,396,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GSAT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,024,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,679,680. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

