Seele-N Price Down 4.1% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00130891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00844649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Seele-N Coin Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ?-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

