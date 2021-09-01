Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Cap Tops $78.94 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.94 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00130891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00844649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049564 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

