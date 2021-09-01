Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) President F Mark Wolfinger Sells 9,877 Shares

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 351,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,725. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Denny’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.