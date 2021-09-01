Insider Buying: Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director John M. Word III acquired 25,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BTTR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,214. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTTR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Better Choice in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth $2,652,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice in the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice in the second quarter valued at $794,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

