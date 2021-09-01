Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Scott Terrillion Sells 1,759 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $24,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CARA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,987. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $804.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.