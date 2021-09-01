Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 43 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $286.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

