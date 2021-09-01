Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

EFSC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 106,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,118. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

