Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00007811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $139,334.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00130431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00853663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

