Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.72. The company had a trading volume of 575,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,166. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average is $222.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

