Bonk Price Down 31% Over Last Week (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00844158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

