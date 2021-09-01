Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.45 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $613,969.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00068693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00136193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00161293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.75 or 0.07589559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,440.58 or 0.99746994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00824672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.02 or 0.00998732 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

