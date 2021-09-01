Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total transaction of $5,081,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.78. 194,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.