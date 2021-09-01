Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore Sells 213,203 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 821,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,386. The stock has a market cap of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

