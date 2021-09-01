NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. 1,897,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,493. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.