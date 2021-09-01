Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 422 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $650.85. The company had a trading volume of 934,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,465. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 776.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $652.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

