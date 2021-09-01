Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.59. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

