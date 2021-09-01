Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,450 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.95. 8,109,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,750,287. The company has a market capitalization of $251.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

