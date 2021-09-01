Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report $9.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $10.14 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $35.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 million to $37.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.01 million, with estimates ranging from $62.18 million to $105.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

A number of analysts have commented on AFCG shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 112,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

