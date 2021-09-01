KeeperDAO Price Hits $207.44 on Top Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $207.44 or 0.00427645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $128.12 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00845261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00049545 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

