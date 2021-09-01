KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $128.12 million and $2.30 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $207.44 or 0.00427645 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00845261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00049545 BTC.

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

