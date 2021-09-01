Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:ATH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Athene will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

