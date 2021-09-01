Analysts Set Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Price Target at $65.64

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATH traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

