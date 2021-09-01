Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $60.00

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 296,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

