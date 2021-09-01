Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. 6,213,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

