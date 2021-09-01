DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

DV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. 117,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

