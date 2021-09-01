Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. 117,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. Clarus has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $32.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 20.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 70,676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 95,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.