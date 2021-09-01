Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expands By 15.6%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 549,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.19. 137,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.17 and a 200-day moving average of $354.01. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

