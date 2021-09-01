Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:SI traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. 458,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,707,761. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

