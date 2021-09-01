Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Grows By 16.6%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,571.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 and sold 49,232 shares valued at $594,230. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

HIMS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,714. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.