Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,571. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.69.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.