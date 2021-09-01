AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

QYLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. 2,187,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%.

