Burney Co. Sells 240 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $2,926,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.98. 288,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,196. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.84 and its 200 day moving average is $493.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.