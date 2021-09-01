Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will announce $14.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $55.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $55.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $97.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.35. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

