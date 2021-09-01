Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.57. 3,268,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

