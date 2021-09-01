AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.32. 5,680,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $110.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.