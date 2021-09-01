Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 453.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 312,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. 17,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

