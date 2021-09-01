AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,872,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

