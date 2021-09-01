Umbrella Network Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $729,611.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

